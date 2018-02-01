Man robbed of Sh100, 000 and gun after ATM visit Previous Story
Kenyan Journalists, fearing arrest, camp out in their newsroom

By Reuters | Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 10:13, Updated February 1st 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Three Kenyan journalists said on Thursday they spent the night in their newsroom in fear of arrest, watching plainclothes policemen camped outside, and that their lawyers would file court petitions in the morning seeking to ensure their freedom.

Their station, NTV, was one of three independently owned stations shut down by Kenyan authorities on Tuesday after they broadcast live coverage of an opposition ceremony symbolically “swearing in” opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“We were doing our job, we had the right to do this, and if I was to do it again, I’d do it the same way,” NTV senior anchor and reporter Ken Mijungu told Reuters after an anxious night spent conferring with lawyers and wondering if police would appear with arrest warrants.

He said his colleagues, Larry Madowo and Linus Kaikai, had all been independently warned by security sources on Wednesday that their arrest was imminent.

In the early evening, when men they believed were plainclothes police appeared outside their office building, they were advised by the station’s management to stay inside.

