Man robbed of Sh100,000, gun in attack after withdrawing money from bank

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 09:34, Updated January 31st 2018 at 09:38 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A gang of robbers waylaid a man moments after he withdrew money from a bank in the city and snatched the cash and a gun on Monday evening.

The man, who is licensed to own a firearm, had withdrawn Sh100,000 from the bank when he was attacked. According to police, the man was walking to his car when men posing as police officers struck.

They forced him into their car that was waiting nearby and drove with him up to Ngong Forest, where he was abandoned after they had grabbed the cash and his pistol that had 14 bullets.

The man reported the robbery to the police, who said they were looking for the gang.

This is the latest robbery involving someone withdrawing money from the bank. Police say a special team has been established to crack down on criminal gangs targeting bank customers withdrawing huge amounts of cash.