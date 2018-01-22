Kenyans to soon send money across networks Previous Story
By Dominic Omondi | Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 21st 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says its relationship with taxpayers has improved after social media engagement on its Customer Relationship Management Solution (CRMS) more than doubled.

The taxman said in a statement social media engagement rate has more than doubled from 300 to over 700 engagements per day.

KRA said customer query response time also improved to an average of 15 minutes across all platforms, up from the previous one-hour average turnaround time.

