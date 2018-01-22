| Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 21st 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says its relationship with taxpayers has improved after social media engagement on its Customer Relationship Management Solution (CRMS) more than doubled.

The taxman said in a statement social media engagement rate has more than doubled from 300 to over 700 engagements per day.

ALSO READ: KRA burns illegal goods worth Sh13m

KRA said customer query response time also improved to an average of 15 minutes across all platforms, up from the previous one-hour average turnaround time.