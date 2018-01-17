Agricultural firm Sasini profits plunge 70 per cent

Agricultural firm Sasini Ltd has recorded a sharp drop in net profit to Sh339.4 million for the year ended December 30, 2017.
This is compared to Sh576.9 million the company posted in a similar period in the previous year, representing a 70 per cent drop.
The listed company said yesterday in its financial statements the notable drop in profitability had been occasioned by a drought that affected tea and coffee output last year as well as political tensions as a result of an extended electioneering period.
Revenues, however, rose to Sh4.2 billion.