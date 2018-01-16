Government to bring down private properties in road projects

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 09:08, Updated January 16th 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3

KISII, KENYA: Property belonging to private developers has been earmarked for demolition to make way for road projects in Kisii and its environs.

The national government has already embarked on opening several roads, including a 5km Daraja Moja-Christmarine-Erera-Nyanchwa-Botori bypass that will cost Sh448 million.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority is implementing the single-way road project that is set for completion in April 2019.

Julius Omboki, who owns an acre of land along the proposed road, said he bought the property about 15 years ago when there were no signs that it was a road reserve.

A number of tenants living in buildings along the corridor have been forced to leave after the contractor demolished pit latrines built on road reserves.

Gordon Okello, the project engineer, said phase one of the project was fully funded by the Government.

Supervisor Edwin Otieno said they had not received any resistance from locals or private developers, noting "the response is good and we expect the project to proceed as planned”.

Other road projects include the Suneka-Kiogoro bypass, Kiogoro-Kegati bypass, Nyakoe-Kegati bypass, Suneka-Nyakoe bypass and major link roads within the county. Others are the Nyamache-Nyangusu and Nyacheki-Nyamache bypasses.