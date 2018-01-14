Speed of price change for commodities in year ending December 2017 decreased

| Published Sun, January 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 13th 2018 at 18:16 GMT +3

Tanzania’s inflation rate fell to 4.0 percent year-on-year in December, down from 4.4 percent in November because of slower food price increases, the statistics office said.

The month-on-month inflation was 0.2 percent in December, compared with 0.5 percent in November.

“The speed of price change for commodities in the year ending December 2017 has decreased compared to the speed of price change recorded in the year ended in November 2017,” Ephraim Kwesigabo, director at state-run National Bureau of Statistics, said.