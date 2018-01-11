Retail Chain Choppies to open 11th branch in Nairobi’s Eastlands

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 12:12, Updated January 11th 2018 at 12:28 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Choppies plans to be the anchor tenant for the new Southfiled Mall as it plans to open the 11th stores in Nairobi later this month.



The retail chain says its flagship branch is expected to offer a wide-range of high-quality goods at affordable rates.



Located in Pipeline, Nairobi, the supermarket management says it will open its doors to its customers by January 25.

The development is a huge relief to the area which had been left orphaned following the closure of the Uchumi Supermarket at the Taj Mall last year.



"This branch will be one of its kind for Choppies in Kenya; it will be the biggest," said Evelyne Amondi, the firm’s marketing manager.

The marketing boss says they are banking on the available, highly talented personnel in its push to serve Kenyans.

"We are a Kenyan chain, and therefore, it is Kenyans who can drive the success of this supermarket. We have so far absorbed talented locals, some of the whom have been sent abroad for training," said Ms Amondi.



The supermarket says it will be selling core edible groceries and fresh foods (meat, freshly baked products, fruit and vegetables), ready to eat and ready to cook meals.

There will also be a wide variety of heavy and light household items with a unique assortment of glassware and houseware.

With the Pipeline branch size estimated at 44,000 square feet, analysts say Choppies would be relying on the high number of customers from Embakasi, Pipeline, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Utawala, Imara Daima as well as Donholm.

"Choppies will chiefly be driven by its motto: Great value for your money,” says Ms Amondi, adding: “We welcome all the members of the public to this grand opening. We will be having a variety of goods of huge offers. There will also be promotions that will see our customers win major rewards."