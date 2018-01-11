Kenya tipped for 5.5 per cent growth

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 10th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3

Kenya’s economy is projected to grow at 5.5 per cent this year as the country recovers from the effects of last year’s prolonged electioneering period.

The World Bank in its latest report on the state of the global economy also predicts improved prospects for the regional economy. Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to see its growth rise to 3.2 per cent in 2018 on the back of firmer commodity prices and strengthened domestic demand.

“Growth is expected to recover in Kenya as inflation eases and it is also expected to firm in Tanzania on strengthened investment growth,” said the global lender.

Ethiopia is, however, expected to maintain its lead in the region with a growth rate of 7.8 per cent.