Taj Mall owner upbeat as new supermarket opens

By Patrick Alushula | Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

Embakasi-based shopping outlet Taj Mall has welcomed a new tenant to fill the gap left by the exit of Uchumi Supermarkets.

According to the mall’s owner, Rameshchandra Gorasia, the new retailer, Rams Supermarket, which he said was backed by financial muscle from overseas, would help return business to the once active mall.

“A big gap was left with the exit of Uchumi and we believe there is a big demand for a one-stop-shop in Embakasi area,” Mr Gorasia told The Standard.

The return of a supermarket, which usually determines the pace of other businesses in malls, is expected to help Gorasia put behind the intrigues that saw the exit of key tenants from the mall.

Taj Mall was officially opened on August 1, 2011. Gorasia said the tough times were over and that he expected the mall to become active as more businesses make a comeback.

Construction works on Outer Ring Road sparked rumours that the mall had been earmarked for demolition as it was allegedly located on public land. The National Land Commission and the Kenya Urban Road Authority wanted it out to pave the way for the road. However, Gorasia said that was now water under the bridge.

“I was an innocent buyer. I did not grab the land. In fact, I will be suing for damages. A lot of negativity was extended to this business for no reason,” he said.

