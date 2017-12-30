Changes at corner office that made news this year Next Story
Commercial Bank of Africa blames M-Shwari outage on technical hitch

By Frankline Sunday | Published Sat, December 30th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 29th 2017 at 21:38 GMT +3
Commercial Bank of Africa has blamed an outage that affected thousands of Mshwari customers earlier this week on an emergency upgrade.

 “On Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 4pm we noted technical problems with our M-Shwari Service which resulted in our customers not being able to efficiently undertake all transactions,” said Isaac Awuondo, CBA Group CEO. CBA says that emergency maintenance works that took place from Sunday December 24 through to Christmas Day took longer than planned on account of the high rate of transactions recorded.

 “We noted that 17,700 M-Shwari customers’ who opened new Savings and Lock Savings Accounts on Friday, December 22, 2017, were assigned new account numbers, different from the ones set up when they initially opened their accounts,” Mr Awuondo said. The bank is currently undertaking specific reconciliation on the affected accounts which should be concluded by 6pm today.

