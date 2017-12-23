Apple wins big with U.S. tax bill but faces snag on foreign patents Previous Story
Airtel, Kukua launch fun learning through mobile gaming

By James Wanzala | Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 22nd 2017 at 23:37 GMT +3
Airtel Africa and Kukua have teamed up to promote learning using mobile phones. Kukua is a start-up company on a mission to eradicate child illiteracy.

The mobile app, SEMA RUN aims to get children to improve their literacy skills while enjoying playing an interactive mobile game.

Once downloaded, the app works offline hence users can utilise it without requiring internet connectivity.

Kukua’s co-founder and CEO, Lucrezia Bisignani said: “We combine education and gaming to make our app Sema Run the perfect activity that keeps children busy doing something meaningful.”

