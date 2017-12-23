Airtel, Kukua launch fun learning through mobile gaming

Airtel Africa and Kukua have teamed up to promote learning using mobile phones. Kukua is a start-up company on a mission to eradicate child illiteracy.
The mobile app, SEMA RUN aims to get children to improve their literacy skills while enjoying playing an interactive mobile game.
Once downloaded, the app works offline hence users can utilise it without requiring internet connectivity.
Kukua’s co-founder and CEO, Lucrezia Bisignani said: “We combine education and gaming to make our app Sema Run the perfect activity that keeps children busy doing something meaningful.”