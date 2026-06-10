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West African business management platform Bumpa enters Kenyan market

By Wanyaka Gituku | Jun. 10, 2026
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Bumpa, Nigeria’s leading business management platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), is officially entering the Kenyan market.

The platform, which is available via mobile app and web, provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help entrepreneurs automate and scale. With this market entry, Kenyan merchants can now seamlessly record both online and offline sales, launch highly responsive online storefronts, communicate with their customers, and conveniently collect payments directly through M-Pesa.

“We are extremely excited to be launching in the Kenyan market. Kenya is a key market and a launchpad for us into East Africa. We are looking forward to serving Kenyan businesses by enabling them to manage their operations better, which ultimately leads to growth,” said Bumpa Co-founder and CEO, Kelvin Umechukwu.

According to a 2024 study published in the Indo American Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Review, businesses in emerging markets that adopt integrated digital tools see revenue growth of up to 30 per cent, while those using CRM tools show a 15–30 per cent increase in total sales and a 25–40 per cent improvement in customer retention.

To deliver these exact results, Bumpa has tailored its infrastructure to meet the complex needs of modern merchants, including large-scale vendors and wholesalers. The platform features robust inventory controls like Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) and Maximum Order Quantity (MaxOQ), alongside dedicated Staff Accounts for secure team delegation.

Additionally, Bumpa equips sellers with powerful retention tools, including automated abandoned cart recovery to secure lost sales, and built-in campaign tools for targeted Email marketing.

“Business management software such as ours has been shown to help businesses grow because it frees the entrepreneur up from manual administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on other areas of the business,” Umechukwu added. “By equipping Kenyan business owners with localised payment options like M-Pesa, responsive websites, and automated marketing tools, we are giving them the exact infrastructure they need to scale effortlessly. That is at the heart of what we want to achieve in Kenya.”

Are you a business owner looking to grow and automate your business? Click here to sign up for Bumpa.

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