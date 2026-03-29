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Yellow Bet Kenya honours Afcon Morocco bets in landmark customer-first decision

By Yellow Bet | Mar. 29, 2026
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In a bold move that reinforces its commitment to fairness, trust, and customer satisfaction, YellowBet Kenya has announced that it will pay out all bets placed on Morocco to win the AFCON tournament, following last week’s official ruling by CAF awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the championship title.

While the decision has sparked widespread debate across the football community, YellowBet Kenya is putting its customers first - ensuring that every player who backed Morocco walks away a winner.

“Moments like this define who we are as a brand,” said Norman, Marketing Manager, YellowBet Kenya. “Our customers trust us not just to offer great odds, but to do what’s right. Paying out on Morocco is about honouring that trust.”

A Win Beyond the Pitch!

This unprecedented decision reflects YellowBet Kenya’s long-standing commitment to fairness and transparency. In an industry where trust is everything, the company is once again proving why it remains a preferred choice for a lot of players.

  • All winning Morocco 1X2 bets will be paid in full.
  • Payouts processed immediately

Turning Controversy into Celebration

What began as a controversial ruling has now become a celebration of customer loyalty and to mark the moment, YellowBet Kenya is asking all customers to check their accounts. Whether you’re a long-time player or considering your next bet, now is the perfect time to experience a brand that puts customers first, every time.

Visit: https://yellowbet.ke/en/sportsbook/upcoming

Follow us on social media for updates and more winning moments

About YellowBet Kenya

Yellowbet Kenya is a fast-growing, customer-focused sportsbook and gaming platform, delivering world-class betting experiences across Kenya. The brand has quickly established itself as a trusted and innovative player in the local gaming landscape, serving a rapidly expanding base of sports and gaming enthusiasts.

Built on a foundation of fairness, transparency, and responsible gaming, Yellowbet Kenya offers a comprehensive suite of products, including sports betting, live betting, and interactive gaming experiences across major global and local sporting events. The platform combines competitive odds, real-time insights, and seamless mobile accessibility, ensuring players can engage anytime, anywhere.

With a strong focus on local relevance and customer experience, Yellowbet Kenya integrates convenient payment solutions and tailored promotions designed to meet the needs of Kenyan players. As the brand continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to deliver a reliable, exciting, and customer-first betting experience that players can trust.

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Related Topics

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