With only 200bob, Migori woman wins life-changing Sh80 Million on SportPesa Aviator

The SportPesa Aviator game continues to transform lives, and once again, SportPesa Kenya has witnessed a remarkable story that has left the betting world in awe. Almost every week, SportPesa is cashing out six-figure winners, but this time, the new year delivered a truly record-breaking moment.

Florence Kerubo, a soft-spoken businesswoman from Migori County, etched her name into SportPesa history after winning a staggering Sh80,000,000 from a modest stake of just Sh200 on the Aviator game. The win stands as one of the biggest Aviator payouts recorded in Kenya, further cementing SportPesa’sreputation as the leading gaming platform in the country.

Out of Migori to the entire country

During a visit to Florence for the unveiling in Migori, she struggled to hide her excitement, even as she tried to remain composed.

“I am excited about this win, but I feel like it is something normal to me. I really thank God. This is not the first time I’m winning. I have previously won Sh70,000, Sh64,000, and even Sh300,000, which was my biggest win before this,” she said.

The win also came in very handy for Florence as it immediately stepped in to sort out her construction project that had since stalled. As a lover and supporter of football within the community, the visit saw her plan a 4-team SportPesa Aviator football exhibition match. With part of the win, she was able to gift the 2 ladies’ and 2 men’s teams full kit and awarded Sh50,000 to the winning teams.

The moment the plane took off

It is not every day that a Sh200 bet turns into Sh80 million, but that is exactly how Florence’s Aviator story unfolded. After placing her small stake, she watched closely as the plane soared higher and the multiplier kept rising. Trusting her instincts proved crucial.

“At one point, the amount had accumulated to more than Sh120 million. But this is what I usually do, I’m not always in a rush to withdraw. Once the money accumulates, I play once more. When I did that this time, it dropped back to Sh80 million. That’s when I decided to cash out and stop,” Florence explained. That single decision turned a simple bet into a life-changing fortune.

SportPesa Aviator winners are often defined by their appetite for risk, quick decision-making, and hunger for big wins. SportPesa provides an online betting platform where players can enjoy the game with stakes of as low as 1 shilling, while offering potential wins of up to Sh6,000,000 per bet, amounts that can accumulate into tens of millions, as seen in Florence’s case.

