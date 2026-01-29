×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

With only 200bob, Migori woman wins life-changing Sh80 Million on SportPesa Aviator

By James Maranga | Jan. 29, 2026

 

The SportPesa Aviator game continues to transform lives, and once again, SportPesa Kenya has witnessed a remarkable story that has left the betting world in awe. Almost every week, SportPesa is cashing out six-figure winners, but this time, the new year delivered a truly record-breaking moment.

Florence Kerubo, a soft-spoken businesswoman from Migori County, etched her name into SportPesa history after winning a staggering Sh80,000,000 from a modest stake of just Sh200 on the Aviator game. The win stands as one of the biggest Aviator payouts recorded in Kenya, further cementing SportPesa’sreputation as the leading gaming platform in the country.

Out of Migori to the entire country

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

During a visit to Florence for the unveiling in Migori, she struggled to hide her excitement, even as she tried to remain composed.

“I am excited about this win, but I feel like it is something normal to me. I really thank God. This is not the first time I’m winning. I have previously won Sh70,000, Sh64,000, and even Sh300,000, which was my biggest win before this,” she said.

The win also came in very handy for Florence as it immediately stepped in to sort out her construction project that had since stalled. As a lover and supporter of football within the community, the visit saw her plan a 4-team SportPesa Aviator football exhibition match. With part of the win, she was able to gift the 2 ladies’ and 2 men’s teams full kit and awarded Sh50,000 to the winning teams.

The moment the plane took off

It is not every day that a Sh200 bet turns into Sh80 million, but that is exactly how Florence’s Aviator story unfolded. After placing her small stake, she watched closely as the plane soared higher and the multiplier kept rising. Trusting her instincts proved crucial.

“At one point, the amount had accumulated to more than Sh120 million. But this is what I usually do, I’m not always in a rush to withdraw. Once the money accumulates, I play once more. When I did that this time, it dropped back to Sh80 million. That’s when I decided to cash out and stop,” Florence explained. That single decision turned a simple bet into a life-changing fortune.

 Why SportPesa Aviator continues to create millionaires

SportPesa Aviator winners are often defined by their appetite for risk, quick decision-making, and hunger for big wins. SportPesa provides an online betting platform where players can enjoy the game with stakes of as low as 1 shilling, while offering potential wins of up to Sh6,000,000 per bet, amounts that can accumulate into tens of millions, as seen in Florence’s case.

Conclusion

Her incredible win further solidifies SportPesa’s status as the home of Aviator, boasting of some of the highest multipliers in the market. As the question lingers in the air, could you be the next SportPesa Aviator winner today? One clear thing is that on SportPesa Kenya, even the smallest bet can take flight and change life forever.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Florence Kerubo SportPesa SportPesa Aviator Game SportPesa Aviator Winner
.

Latest Stories

Why Coastal counties are child abuse hotspots
Why Coastal counties are child abuse hotspots
Coast
By Marion Kithi
4 hrs ago
Oil proceeds will help to catalyse inclusive development in Turkana
Opinion
By Jeremiah Lomorukai
4 hrs ago
Kenya should adopt AI to boost drug safety monitoring
Opinion
By Emma Kivuva
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gold scammers haven: Trader thought he had landed a gold mine but was left Sh3m broke
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Gold scammers haven: Trader thought he had landed a gold mine but was left Sh3m broke
Poll body under pressure over Smartmatic deal
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Poll body under pressure over Smartmatic deal
Kenyan who escaped Russia nurses war injuries, trauma
By Okumu Modachi 4 hrs ago
Kenyan who escaped Russia nurses war injuries, trauma
UDA allies uneasy as Ruto-ODM talks threaten their political clout
By Ndungu Gachane 4 hrs ago
UDA allies uneasy as Ruto-ODM talks threaten their political clout
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved