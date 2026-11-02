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Kisumu leg is great test for boxers ahead of Turkey trip

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 2, 2026
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Edwin Okongo (left) in action against Elawady Omar of Egypt. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

As Kenya hopes to proceed with its winning streak at the international championships, the fourth leg of the National Boxing League in Kisumu next week will be a big opportunity for boxers to parade their top game.

Their focus will no doubt be taking part in the Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey later this month.

Their overwhelming performance at the inaugural World Boxing (WB)’s Africa Boxing Championships at Kasarani Indoor Arena the previous weekend was impressive as Kenya emerged overall winners.

It was the female boxers who catapulted ‘The Hit Squad’ into continental glory after winning five gold, three silver and six bronze medals to claim the bragging rights of the continental showpiece and in the process, improved the growth of female boxing in the country through their contribution of four gold, two silver and a bronze medal in the total medal haul.

As a result, head coach Musa Benjamin is keen to ensure the male boxers, who have been the pillar of Kenyan boxing, are not left behind in the fight for top honours.

Benjamin is keen to select a formidable team that’s capable of reaching the medal bracket at the global championships.

The global championships will be held in Istanbul from November 25 to December 4, 2026.

“We are keen to have male boxers also give their best at continental and global championships. Therefore it’s upon us to see we achieve this,” he said.

Therefore, the fourth and penultimate leg of the National Boxing League set for Kisumu next week from Thursday to Saturday will be the testing ground for male boxers who are keen to don the national team colours for Istanbul Championships.

“The league championships in Kisumu will also guide us on who’s fit and who’s not for Istanbul,” said Benjamin.

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Related Topics

Elite Men’s World Boxing Championships National Boxing League WB Africa Boxing Championships
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