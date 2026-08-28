Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Omondi continues to aim higher

By Ben Ahenda | Aug. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Defence Forces welterweight boxer Fred Omondi. [Courtesy, Standard]

Welterweight sensation Fred Omondi of Kenya Defence Forces is a boxer with high ambitions in the fight for top honours.

And his ambitions are well measured and articulated and steadily designed to be achieved one after the other.

Omondi is a player who never loses hope easily despite the roadblocks put on his path where he overcomes one after the other.

That's how he did it and managed to beat all his opponents to be crowned the welterweight champion at the third leg of the National Boxing League in Vihiga last weekend.

Omondi defeated Joshua Onyango of Kisumu in the finals of the league championships in Vihiga after failing in his first two bids earlier this year.

It was not easy for him in the first and second legs of the league championships against different opponents in the same weight category in Nakuru and Mombasa, respectively.

"It has not been easy in this journey, but the first win in one of the legs of the league championships drives the impetus of my ability to do the same in the remaining legs and get selected into the national team for international assignments," Omondi said.

He admitted having had it tough against some refined opponents on his way to this first achievement.

"That victory is a great lesson to me to show me that anything is achievable with consistency and determination. It paves the way for conquering others that hadn't been achieved and defending what's in my cabinet," said Omondi, who's one of the emerging boxers in the KDF camp.

KDF team manager Ben Maingi said the boxer had really given his best to be crowned this time.

"To us, that's a great achievement and we can only encourage Omondi to keep the same pace and form towards other titles," added the team manager.

Some of the boxers who have given this soldier a run for his money are policeman Sam Ndiema, Juma Abdalla of Mombasa and Omondi's welterweight teammate Chris Murimi, besides other emerging opponents.

Ndiema defeated Omondi in the finals in Mombasa but this time round, the soldier won the title after Ndiema was beaten in the semi-finals by Onyango (Joshua) in Kisumu.

And Omondi dismissed the same Onyango in the finals in Vihiga.

KDF coach Blackmoses Mathenge has been giving all his boxers an equal opportunity to exhibit their talents, starting from the camp to the national front.

"All these boxers are given an equal opportunity during our residential camping and training sessions and equally during official assignments," Mathenge said.

And for now, Omondi must up his game in the remaining legs of the league championships if he's to catch the eyes of national team selectors

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

National Boxing League Fred Omondi Kenya Defence Forces Boxing Kenya Boxing Team
.

Latest Stories

16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
By Fred Kagonye and Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved