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Ramaphosa steps back from public engagements over health concerns

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 17, 2026
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South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. [File, Standard]

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised by his medical team to rest and recover, prompting him to step back from public engagements.

The Presidency, in a statement on Wednesday, said Ramaphosa would take time off from his public schedule as he recovers. Cabinet ministers will represent him at scheduled engagements where possible.

“Where possible, the President has asked the respective Ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements,” the Presidency announced.

Ramaphosa returned to South Africa on Monday, September 14, from India, where he attended the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The summit focused on strengthening economic resilience, reforming global governance and addressing emerging technologies.

During the summit, Ramaphosa highlighted issues affecting Africa and the Global South, including efforts to strengthen BRICS partnerships with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to support infrastructure development and investment in supply chains.

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