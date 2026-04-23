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Odhiambo to officiate WBA fights in Chile

By Ben Ahenda | Apr. 23, 2026
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When Julius Odhiambo officiated a past bout between Denzel Onyango and Ignatius Njego at Charter Hall, Nairobi, on September 23, 2023. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s top professional referee cum judge Julius Odhiambo has been appointed by World Boxing Association (WBA) to officiate title fights in Chile from Thursday to Sunday this week.

For four days, continental boxing will feature amateur and professional bouts aimed at showcasing emerging talents, to be followed by multiple seminars led by professionals in the sport.

“This is to inform you officially that WBA Federation Convention 2026 has invited Mr Julius Odhiambo, whom we recognize as an international referee, to come to Chile for boxing endeavour from April 23rd to 26th 2026,” read part of the letter signed by WBA Vice President Alfredo Mendoza Lautaro Moreno.

Odhiambo is also expected to officiate in the seminars as an instructor in the weeklong event that will see a World Boxing Association title bout hosted on Sunday.

The convention welcomes special guests from across different continents including boxing legends, world champions and regional champions.

“This appointment makes me happy at a time when our standards are on the upper trajectory in Kenya. I take this opportunity with both hands in the fight for top honours,” Odhiambo said following the appointment.

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World Boxing Association Kenya Boxing Federation Boxing Referee Julius Odhiambo
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