Kenyans Okolla and Wasike put rivals on notice ahead of bouts

By Ochieng Oyugi | Feb. 27, 2026
Kenyan boxers Morris ‘Maketho Maloso’ Okolla [Courtesy]

Kenyan boxers Morris ‘Maketho Maloso’ Okolla and Johua Wasike have pledged to shock their opponents in the second ‘Nightmare In Nairobi’ title fights set for Masshouse in Ngong Race Course tonight.

Okolla will take on Hudson Muhumuza of Uganda in a 10-round East and Central African Heavyweight title, while Wasike will square it out with Jacob Mganga of Tanzania in a 10-round East and Central African Cruiserweight belt.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) president Reuben Ndolo, who oversaw the weigh-in and sanctioning of the bouts in Nairobi yesterday, said the winners of the belts will be given a chance to go for the prestigious Commonwealth Boxing Council titles, which he is also the head of the governing body.

At the same time, Kenyan Olympian Elizabeth Andiego will use the showdown to make her debut in professional boxing, even though she is still permitted by the Boxing Federation of Kenya and world governing body IBA to represent Kenya internationally.

Okolla, the Kenyan heavyweight reigning champion since 2015, called upon Kenyan fans  to take their strategic seats early in the night “because Muhumuza will not last past three rounds.”

“He’s going to get drunk from my hard knocks; he is in trouble. Someone should tell him that,” Okolla said of his opponent during yesterday’s press conference.

Okolla, who boasts 18 fights (13 wins and 10 KOs), including 5 losses (3 KOs), predicted that Muhumuza will be an easy tackle.

“I did a lot of body work and endurance training. This is enough to knock him out in the fight. I don’t see him proceeding to the third round,” said Okolla.

While Okolla was enjoying the bragging rights, Muhumiza pledged to inflict maximum pain to silence the Kenyan ‘showboating’ police officer.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

