Counties target national boxing event positions

Ian Mwangi of Kahawa Boxing club and Johnathan Aroko (left) of Kasarani Youth boxing club during The 2025 Nairobi Intermediate Boxing Championship at Githurai new market. Saturday March 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With the conclusion of Counties Novices Boxing Championships, branches are eager to have their boxers get promoted to the next level after the National Championships set for Green Park in Nairobi, starting Thursday, up to Saturday.

A total of ten counties are expected to avail their squads for the national championships, whose finalists will automatically qualify to play in the National Intermediate Boxing Championships in Thika from February 26-28.

The counties that completed their Branch Novices are Nakuru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Vihiga, Meru, Kajiado, Kiambu, Laikipia, and Siaya.

Nairobi and Kisumu will present two teams owing to the number of clubs and the turnout of boxers in the two branches during their county competitions.

Kisumu County Boxing Association Secretary General Dominic Owiti confirmed this development.

“Fielding two squads at the national championships is ideal for my boxers, who turned out in large numbers at the branch championships. We had no choice but to adhere to these requirements,” said Owiti.

Musa Benjamin, who’s the Nairobi County Boxing Association Secretary General, said they are ready to field at least two teams.

“We were overwhelmed at the Branch Novices Boxing Championships but we came up with measures that ensured all who came participated to enable us pick the best,” Benjamin, who doubles up as the national team head coach.

Nakuru is also taking several of their boxers, according to the county’s Competition Secretary Lemid Thiong’o.

“We plan to see that we have a formidable representation with the expectations of having some of our boxers getting the right qualifications to the next level on their way to feature in the National Boxing League,” said Thiong’o.