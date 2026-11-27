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Taylor Ongwae (left) of Nairobi City Thunder takes on Bamba Diallo of Ururani during their 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) East Division Elite 16 match at Kasarani Indoor Arena. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

After rolling out the red carpet and inviting regional heavyweights to dance at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, hosts Nairobi City Thunder were abruptly shown the door before the music even peaked.

Heartbreak, agonising pain and disbelief were written all over the faces of fans who had thronged Kasarani for even before they could start enjoying the party, Thunder were out! The Road to the 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) had ended here, in their own house and in front of their own people.

On a sobering Thursday night, Kenyans watched helplessly as their guests Patriots Basketball Club from South Sudan, took Kasarani by storm, owned the hardwood and stole the show. Having gone into the championship on the back of an impressive record, Thunder were caught flatfooted for maybe just like their loyal fans they expected it to be business as usual.

The Kenyan champions had dominated their regional peers since 2024 when they first hosted the East Division Elite 16 hence qualifying for the last two BAL editions. However, the South Sudanese had other plans, they had come to Kasarani not just to participate but to compete for the two automatic tickets to the continent’s most prestigious men’s club competition.

Despite playing at home, winning easily against the South Sudanese side that equally has supporters in the country was not guaranteed for Thunder, whose lifeline in the tournament was hanging in the balance. They had lost game two 71-83 to Zambia’s Munali Suns and only victory against Patriots could save their championship. While they were in the fight for survival, Patriots who had already sealed their place in the last four were out to maintain their unbeaten run.

The going got tough for Thunder who crashed out of the race after suffering a 75-83 defeat. Speaking after their heartbreaking defeat, a disappointed Thunder small forward Joel Awich said that they might have fallen short by not giving their all even though they had what it takes to go all the way.

“I think where we went wrong was maybe not playing with as much energy as we did tonight the whole tournament. I think that we had what it takes to move on but maybe we got too complacent, too comfortable thinking that because we were the home team it would be an easy path,” Awich said.

“In basketball there is no such thing as an easy game and I think that this tournament showed us that if we don’t come prepared, if we don’t give it our all in all 40 minutes, we will not have the outcome that we want,” he added.

With the battle down to four, Patriots who topped Group A with maximum points will take on Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers in today’s semi-finals while another East African side Dar City, will clash with Munali Suns.

The finalists will snatch direct tickets to the 2027 BAL while the losers will battle for a third-place play-off where the winner could get a wildcard if their performance is better than that of the third-place side in the West Division Elite 16.