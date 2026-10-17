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Basketball coaches and PE teachers imparted with new skills

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 17, 2026
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Physical Education teachers and educators during BE-DI Teachers’ Awareness Day at Fam Sports Arean Basketball Court, in Kitengela on Saturday. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group and NBA Africa celebrated the Basketball Experience Disability Inclusion (BE-DI) Teachers’ Awareness Day, bringing together 100 Kenyan Physical Education teachers and educators at Fam Sports Arean Basketball Court, in Kitengela on Saturday.

The full-day immersive training focused on strengthening youth development through sport. The event forms part of the broader Basketball Experience programme, a collaboration between AFD and NBA Africa that uses basketball to promote education, life skills, and inclusive opportunities for young people across communities.

The training provided educators with practical exposure to the Jr. NBA curriculum through classroom and on-court learning, equipping them with skills to teach basketball fundamentals while promoting safe, age-appropriate, and inclusive coaching practices.

A key focus was disability inclusion, highlighting the importance of ensuring that children with disabilities can participate meaningfully in basketball.

Through adaptive coaching techniques, accessible activities, and inclusive curriculum design, the programme seeks to break down barriers to participation and create opportunities for children of all abilities to learn, play, and thrive together.

Delivered in collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross, the life skills component reinforced how sport can foster teamwork, resilience, leadership, health awareness, and social responsibility.

According to the organisers, by equipping educators to accommodate diverse learning needs, Basketball Experience promotes sporting environments where inclusion is not an afterthought, but a fundamental part of how children engage, develop, and succeed both on and off the court.

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Basketball Experience Disability Inclusion NBA Africa AFD Group
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