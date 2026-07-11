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Homa Bay duo Asumbi Girls and Agoro Sare crowned Nyanza basketball 3x3 champs

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 11, 2026
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Asumbi Girls celebrate with the Nyanza region basketball 3x3 title on July 11, 2026 in Homa Bay. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Homa Bay County basketball royalty Asumbi Girls High School and Agoro Sare High School are the new Nyanza Region Secondary School basketball 3x3 champions.

Asumbi Girls overcame their Term One disappointments when they were banned despite winning the basketball 5x5 regional title to dethrone Ng’iya Girls for the shorter version of the game.

Ng’iya Girls who are also the East Africa champions were knocked out in the quarterfinals by their archrivals Barchando 10-8 before Asumbi eliminated Barchando in the semis.

In the finals, Asumbi came from behind to win in overtime 22-20 against Migori champions Tuk Jowi after they tied 20-20 in regular time.

On the other hand, Agoro Sare dethroned defending champions St Mary’s Yala 13-12 to emerge the new champions at Homa Bay High School courts.

Despite losing to Agoro, Yala will also be at the nationals with two teams guaranteed a spot at the KSSSA finals slated for later this month in Nairobi.

Speaking after the defeat, Yala coach Leonard Okuku was full of praise for his boys who showed maturity to qualify for their second national berth in basketball 3x3.

“Our goal was to reach the nationals which we did. I know we would have capped it with a title but am glad our objective to get to the nationals has been achieved,” said Okuku.

Asumbi Girls and Tuk Jowi have also made the national finals.

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Related Topics

Nyanza Regional Games Asumbi Girls High School Secondary School Games KSSSA Term Two Games
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