Ulinzi battle with Equity Dumas in KBF league

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Ulinzi Warriors ' Elisha Odhiambo and Strathmore Blades' Alver Simon during their KBF Premier League match at Nyayo Gymnasium on May 2. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors will today clash with Equity Dumas at the United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) grounds.

The soldiers will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 62-64 shock defeat to Moischers Basketball Club, which gave the newly promoted side their first win of the season.

A victory against Dumas will also enhance their chances of ending their first leg of the 2026 season in the top five.

Warriors are currently third on the standings behind defending champions Nairobi City Thunder, who top the table with 20 points from 10 outings, and Stanbic Shields, who have 18 from seven wins and four losses. They are tied on 16 points with fourth-placed Umoja Basketball Club, who also have one match at hand.

Former holders Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) complete the current top five with 15 points, the same as Dumas and Strathmore University Blades.

However, KPA only needs to win their remaining three matches to move into the top two when they return to action. In another encounter, Moischers will be chasing their second win when they take on their hosts, Kisumu Lakeside, today at the Kisumu Sports Ground. Buoyed by their impressive show against Ulinzi Warriors, Moischers will be keen to prove that they are ripe for the top tier despite their dull start.

In the women’s Premier League title chase, defending champions KPA will welcome last season’s silver medallists Zetech University Sparks today at Makande Gymnasium.