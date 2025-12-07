KPA now plot to raid Nigeria's FirstBank in WBLA title chase

Aminata Semassekou of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in action against Equity Hawks at Nyayo Gymnasium in March. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

After a perfect start to their 2025 Women Basketball League Africa (WBLA) campaign, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will be looking to secure their place in the last eight today when they take on Nigeria’s FirstBank at the Al Ahly Sporting Club Arena in Cairo, Egypt.

The dockers will, however, have to be at their best when they battle it out with the two-time champions, who return to the continental stage hungrier for glory after six years in the cold. KPA launched their campaign with a promising 83-64 win against Cameroon’s Forces Armées et Police (FAP) in their opening Group A match.

KPA are looking to upgrade their 2023 silver medal after missing last year’s championship. They dominated the Cameroon disciplined forces in offence and defence but dropped their guard in the fourth period.

Coach Nabil Kabalan, who caught up with the side in Cairo two days before their opener due to a visa hitch, emphasised that they can do better despite their good start.

“First of all, I’m very happy to be here with KPA, it’s very important for me and a new challenge. We started the game very well, especially the first half, but in the third and fourth quarters we can do way better than this,” Kabalan said.

Captain Natalie Mwangale acknowledged that though they had started well and won, they needed to work on their mental strength.

“It’s a good start for us. Right now, we have many new faces in our team compared to when we were here last, but with the new coach, I know we will have a better start and finish in the next game. We just need to be mentally tough,” Mwangale said.

Kabalan cautioned his charges against getting into foul trouble, which was a major concern for his side. KPA’s new acquisition, Sara Nicole Dickey, was brilliant, knocking down 23 points to anchor the dockers to victory. Dickey also ranked best in efficiency with 23. Alima Doumbia and Mercy Wanyama also hit the double-digit mark with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Damaris Emedie top scored for FAP with 17 points, while Nkem Akawaiwe and Keyla Kipo added 13 and 11. The Dockers won the first quarter 23-15 and dominated the second for a 44-28 half-time lead. They took the third 22-11 but were outplayed in the final period as FAP scored 25 points against their 17.

To advance to the knockouts, the dockers must finish in the top two of their pool or be one of the two best losers. They are in Group B alongside defending champions Ferroviario de Maputo, who they play in the last preliminary tie. Hosts Al Ahly battle for a quarter-finals slot in Group A, which also has Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Sporting Club Luanda from Angola.

Zone Five champions Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR), who bagged bronze last year, open their title chase yesterday against ASC Ville de Dakar from Senegal in Group C. They will also face Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale (CNSS) from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Bravehearts Basketball Club from Malawi.