Will Thunder and KPA bag KBF league titles today?

Nairobi City Thunder head coach Brad Ibs and assistant coach Rose Mshila during their Kenya Basketball Federation League match at Nyayo Gymnasium stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder will be out to get the job done when they take on Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in game three of the best of five final.

A win for Thunder who have a 2-0 lead after winning game one and two away in Mombasa will see them retain their title and extend their reign to two seasons in a row.

Flawless Thunder will also maintain their unbeaten run. They won their maiden title without losing a match and could achieve the same feat as curtains fall on the 2024-2025 season this weekend.

They will clash with the Dockers who must win today’s encounter at Nyayo Gymnasium to revive their hopes of reclaiming the trophy they lost last season.

However, they face an uphill task as they look to overturn a two-game deficit and push the battle to the wire. Record winners KPA must win game three and four to go level with Thunder and set a date for a decisive game five.

KPA seem to be on an impossible mission in Nairobi having failed to stop Thunder at Makande Gymnasium. Thunder dominated both games winning 81-47 and 93-79 to take a 2-0 advantage and inch closer to retaining their gong.

Thunder coach Brad Ibs will bank on the services of star players captain Tylor Ongwae, Albert Odero, Garang Diing, Derrick Ogechi and Eugene Adera who were instrumental in their two matches last weekend.

KPA tactician Sammy Kiki on the other hand will be hoping that his charges will finally stop Thunder. He will be expecting an all-rounded performance from his charges who understand that game three is a do-or-die for them for a defeat will end their campaign.

Marol Spencor, Washinton Ayiecho, Tobias Odhiambo and Salim Kisilu must rise to the occasion and ensure that the Dockers secure the much-needed victory to remain in the race.

While KPA men will be fighting for survival, their women’s team will be looking to win game three and recapture the title they lost to Equity Bank Hawks last season. The Dockers return to Nyayo with a commanding 2-0 lead against the students who must win game three to revive their title hopes.

History-chasing Sparks will have everything to play for after losing narrowly to KPA in Mombasa.

The students are the second varsity side behind United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Flames to play in the Premier League final.

USIU-A Flames are also the only students to have lifted the league trophy after winning in 2015.

With KPA leading after a 49-48 and 54-49 win at Makande, Sparks must go all-out to stop KPA in order to remain in title contention.

However, they must be at their best to contain the more experienced KPA side that is eager to end the series today.

A win for Sparks, who beat KPA in the second leg of the regular season will not only keep them in the race but also boost their confidence.