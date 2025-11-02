Ruto ought not chest thump when Raila's spirit is with us

President William Ruto addressing during the State Funeral Service for Former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In the Lake Basin cultures of East Africa, the shadow of the dead is believed to remain in the place where they died, until the day his relatives go to fetch it. And it can only be fetched after the dead has been buried. Between the burial and that day, we are cautious with what we say about our glorious departed. We especially guard against social faux pas.

Has President William Ruto been making social faux pas in his celebratory triumphalism as he embarks on his race to reclaim office in 2027? This triumphalism can be confounding. It speaks of excessive obsession with the self, and fundamental loss of focus on his government’s raison d’etre. It speaks more, instead, of focus on raison d’etat.