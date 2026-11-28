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Men's 800m final battle during the World Athletics Ultimate Championship at the Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre, in Budapest on September 13. [AFP]

The organisation of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, staged in Budapest, Hungary, in September, has been described as a masterclass, according to figures released by World Athletics.

About 33 months from now, Kenya's capital, Nairobi, is set to host the World Athletics Championships for the first time in Africa, in 2029. The assessments of the Budapest event are already out, and they offer crucial lessons for Nairobi and for the continent.

From filling stadiums to attracting global viewership and establishing a new tradition, the lessons for organising future events are many.

According to World Athletics, a spectator survey showed that overall satisfaction with the inaugural event reached 98 per cent. That matched the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 and outperformed the 2025 Tokyo World Championships (97 per cent) and the World Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 (96 per cent).

The Nielsen event impact assessment found that the Ultimate Championship strengthened Budapest's appeal as an international destination, with more than 90 per cent of international spectators expressing a strong desire to return to the city.

Nairobi is also laying the ground for a 2029 tourism boom that is set to raise Kenya's profile as a leading global destination in Africa. According to route measurer Ibrahim Hussein, who led Nairobi's World Championships bid, the 2029 marathon course will pass near Nairobi National Park.

Final broadcast figures in the assessment show that the Ultimate Championship, held as a compact, high-stakes event across three three-hour sessions, was viewed 192 million times, live or delayed.

In May, the 2026 World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, the first on African soil, attracted at least 120 million fans following the action on television and online.

“This makes the Ultimate the second most-watched event in the World Athletics portfolio in its first edition, with only the World Athletics Championships drawing more viewers,” World Athletics said.

Broadcasters polled scored the championship 4.3 out of 5 for the host broadcast production and the international TV programme.

The report further noted that athletes gave their highest marks to the venue, the warm-up facilities and transport, areas that are the responsibility of a host country.

All three competition sessions were sold out, with 61,671 tickets purchased, and the official merchandise also sold out.

Athletes, national federations, athletes' representatives and coaches scored their overall experience in Budapest at 4.6, 4.5, 4.6 and 4.3 respectively, setting a high standard for cities preparing to host international athletics events.

Host cities, including Nairobi, are also eyeing a better economic impact, as figures have been rising at recent championships.

“The Ultimate also generated about US$100 million (Sh13 billion) in global economic and media value, including $83.6 million (Sh10.8 billion) in direct economic impact and media value for the city of Budapest. This makes it World Athletics’ most valuable event outside of the World Championships,” said the assessment report disclosed by World Athletics.

Direct economic gains have grown from Sh19.8 billion at Eugene 2022 and Sh30.9 billion at Budapest 2023 to Sh67.6 billion, with the impact of Beijing 2027 expected to surpass previous benefits to host countries, according to various reports.

“The Ultimate Championship was the pinnacle of a remarkable season of athletics and has already firmly established itself in the calendar to ensure every athletics season culminates with a major global championship – one with real meaning for the athletes, fans, media and broadcasters,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

Hungary said the success of the 2026 Ultimate was proof of the country's potential to deliver world-class athletics competitions.

“The success of the event is also recognition of the preparation of Hungarian sports professionals, the organisers, the volunteers, the hospitality of Budapest and the love of the Hungarian public for sports. We are proud that we were able to contribute to the renewal of international athletics,” Gábor Pósfai, Hungary’s Minister of the Interior, said.

An assessment of the level of competition showed that in total, 15 Hungarian all-comers' records were set.