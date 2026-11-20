Three international-level athletes fell by the wayside within a day, and the doping situation in Kenya appeared to get even more upsetting.
With the ever-rising number of doping cases involving Kenyan athletes, Africa’s cathedral of distance running is staring at an existential threat as preparations to host the 2029 Nairobi World Athletics Championships get underway.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…