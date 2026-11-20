Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir celebrates after winning Women’s Marathon at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. [AFP]

Three international-level athletes fell by the wayside within a day, and the doping situation in Kenya appeared to get even more upsetting.

With the ever-rising number of doping cases involving Kenyan athletes, Africa’s cathedral of distance running is staring at an existential threat as preparations to host the 2029 Nairobi World Athletics Championships get underway.