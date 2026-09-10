Young refugee athletes ready for the first Youth Olympics on African soil

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NOC-K athletes’ representative Eliud Kipchoge (second left) poses for a group photo with refugees Olympic team for Dakar youth competition at the Complex Sports Centre, Kaptagat in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Young refugee athletes are set to make history at the first Youth Olympics to be held on African soil in October.

The six-member refugee youth team, which has been training at the Complete Sports training camp in Kaptagat, has promised a stellar show at the international competition to be staged in Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13.

Yesterday, the first-ever Refugee Olympic Team was unveiled, with their training assessed by teams from the International Olympic Committee, World Athletics and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

The Olympic refugee team, selected from Kenya and Uganda, will line up against counterparts who will be donning their respective national colours.

Mentored by two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, the refugee squad, comprising Rashid Rechene, Florence Masimbi, Clement Niyomuhoza, Nyataba Kuek, Lourance Namukiza and Arno Yfunga, said it was fired up after weeks of intensive training in Kaptagat.

Rechene, a 16-year-old 200m sprinter from Congo who sought refuge in Uganda, said Kaptagat had provided a conducive environment for training and putting the finishing touches to their preparations for Dakar 2026.

“Dakar 2026 is a great chance for us as refugee youth. The training is good and we like the facility. I have made progress in my speed and time. I now know my potential and I’m sprinting better and faster,” said Rechene. He added: “In Kaptagat, I have adequate time to train. I wake up and training is the only thing I do.” Masimbi, another 16-year-old sprinter, said the team had drawn immense motivation from their coaches and mentors as they prepare to chase glory at the youth showpiece.

“Many people think that refugees are not talented. We are doing our best to deliver strong performances in Dakar,” said Masimbi, a Congolese refugee in Uganda, in Kaptagat.

Kuek and Niyomuhoza, aged 17 and 16 respectively, are eyeing history in the 800m in Dakar, while Yfunga and Namukiza will represent the team in judo and taekwondo respectively.

NOC-K first vice-president Barnaba Korir said the committee had worked closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to select outstanding refugee athletes for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics.

“Having the first Youth Olympics on African soil will offer us the opportunity to look at what we can improve on. Refugees should not suffer in their participation in competitions. They should be given an equal opportunity,” Korir said.

The Refugee Olympic Team Chef de Mission Yiech Biel said the squad would continue its refugee awareness campaign in Dakar.

Biel said the first joint training camp in Kaptagat had helped forge teamwork and a strong bond within the refugee squad.

“Our main target is not to be on the podium but to show the world that refugees need our support,” said Biel.

World Athletics representative Alice Annibali said the global governing body was working with Athletics Kenya to incorporate refugees into local competitions, including cross-country, while strengthening safeguarding measures.

Kipchoge, who is mentoring the team at Complete Sports, a camp run by former 800m star Japheth Kimutai, said changing refugees’ mindsets was his biggest goal.

“I’m happy that the Dakar Youth Olympics is including a whole refugee team, and this is the change we have been pushing. We want all the 54 African countries to sit and talk about sports talent development,” the marathon legend said.