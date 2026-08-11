It's down to prayers after Nairobi bids to host world athletics event

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Kenyans celebrate after the women’s 800m final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Japan. [AFP]

Nairobi has officially entered the race to stage the 2029 World Athletics Championships after Athletics Kenya (AK) submitted the country’s formal bid to host the global showpiece.

The bid places Nairobi in contention alongside London, Rome and Munich, with Kenya hoping to bring the senior World Athletics Championships to African soil for the first time.

Kenya has presented a government-backed bid, which Athletics Kenya says has the potential to be a historic milestone for the continent. According to AK, the government has committed its support to the bid, promising the necessary organisational framework, security measures and modern infrastructure required to host a world-class event.

“Kenya has put forward a robust, government-backed bid that is expected to serve as a strong, historic push for the African continent,” AK said in a statement released yesterday.

If the bid succeeds, Nairobi would become the first African city to host the premier World Athletics Championships.

The country has previously hosted several major global athletics events, including the World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa in 2007, the World Athletics Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, also in Nairobi, in 2021.

Kenya also hosts annual World Athletics Gold Label events, including the Kip Keino Classic track and field meeting in Nairobi and the Sirkwa Classic Cross Country Championships in Uasin Gishu County.

Nairobi hosted the 2010 African Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium, further strengthening the country’s case to stage the global championships.

Nairobi will, however, face stiff competition from London, Rome and Munich for the 2029 hosting rights. The host cities for the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships are expected to be announced by World Athletics after the Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary, next month.

London formally submitted its final bid to host the 2029 World Championships five days ago, with organisers saying the event could generate more than £400 million (Sh51 billion) in economic and social benefits. This is according to London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher.

Athletic Ventures (AV), a joint venture between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company, submitted the final bid documents to World Athletics yesterday.

UK said the bid proposes staging of the 2029 show at the London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2017 edition of the World Athletics Championships.

Britain’s Athletics CEO Jack Buckner described the London bid as the a long-term part of Britain’s Olympic legacy plans.

“We’re delighted that we have reached agreement with the London Stadium and West Ham United for the use of the London Stadium,” he told international press.

Great Run Company CEO Paul Foster said London had submitted an outstanding bid and that the city’s record in hosting major athletics events, including the Olympics, World Championships, London Marathon and Diamond League meeting would give them an edge over Nairobi and other bids.