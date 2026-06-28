Kenyan stars set to battle for glory at Paris Diamond League meeting

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Edmund Serem in action in the men's 3,000m steeplechase heats during the 2025 World Athletics Championships inTokyo. [AFP]

World bronze medallist Edmund Serem will be eyeing glory as he lines up in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Diamond League, a meet being staged under strict health and programme guidelines following a heat wave in France.

Despite the harsh weather, Paris’ Charléty stadium is poised to serve athletics enthusiasts some mouthwatering track and field action this evening.

Serem, who became the youngest world medallist at last year’s Tokyo showpiece, is looking to prove a point in the Paris meet.

The former world Under-20 champion will be in the company of compatriots such as Olympic bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwot and Wilberforce Kones, in the absence of Moroccan great – double Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali.

The Kenyan trio is however taking on formidable steeplechasers in their desire for glory in Paris.

Ethiopian Abraham Sime, a two-time Diamond League meet winner, All African gold medallist Samuel Firewu and compatriots Hailemariyam Amare and Gemechu Godana as well as Moroccan stars; Abderrafia Bouassel and Mohamed Tindouft in the stacked 3,000m steeplechase field.

World silver medallist Jacob Krop leads the men’s 5,000m charge, which will be the final event this evening.

African bronze medallist Cornelius Kemboi, world cross country Under-20 champion Franklin Kibet and Mathew Kipsang will be among Kenyan stars lining up in the men’s 5000m race.

Krop and countrymen are facing homeboy, Diamond League champion Jimmy Gressier, double Olympic bronze medallist of Grant Fisher of the USA, world bronze medallist Andreas Almgren (Sweden) and Ethiopian stars.

World bronze medallist Reynold Cheruiyot and former African champion Abel Kipsang will be the Kenyan men to watch in a 1,500m stellar field.

The duo competes with global stars including world bronze medallist Narve Nordas of Norway, homeboy Gabriel Tual (a European champion) and two-time world silver medallist Djamel Sedjati of Algeria among others.

But a no-show by many Kenyan stars in this season’s circuit has raised questions on athletes’ preparedness for upcoming global events including the 2027 World Championships.

None of the country’s athletes has been fielded in both the men’s and women’s 800m despite the event being a Kenyan staple. Kenyan women are also not featured in the 1,500m race.

Meanwhile, the French Athletics Federation has confirmed that the Paris meeting will proceed this evening in an adapted format guaranteeing the safety of participants in the biting heat wave.

“In accordance with the measures agreed upon with state authorities and in strict compliance with the current prefectural decree, the day’s program has been adapted and the event is not canceled, contrary to what some media outlets reported on Friday, June 26. Only competitions reserved for professional athletes will be held. Conversely, all activities for clubs and members, as well as regional competitions, are canceled,” Wanda Diamond League announced.

Organisers added: “Since the start of this weather event, the French Athletics Federation has been monitoring the situation very closely, in constant contact with government services. The safety of athletes, coaches, volunteers, officials, spectators, and all personnel involved remains our absolute priority.”

Delayed opening of the doors to the public to 4:15 pm French time, strengthening of medical and emergency services, provision of water points, misting systems and shaded areas and the deployment of additional public prevention and information measures are among plans unveiled by the federation.