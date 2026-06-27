Lemayan defends marathon title, debutant Simiyu clinches women's crown

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Women's 42km champion Lydia Simiyu wins 26th edition of Lewa Safari Marathon at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Meru County on Saturday. [Photo/ Lewa Conservancy]

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers Samson Lemayan and Lydia Simiyu overcame nagging injuries to lift the 26th edition of Lewa Safari Marathon held at the scenic Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Meru County on Saturday.

Lemayan clocked 2:27:04 to defend the men’s title while debutant Simiyu ended the tape in 2:50:39 to bag the women’s crown.

“It feels great to retain the title. The course favoured me because the weather was the same as last season. I had adequate preparations ahead of this race and this is the reason I was able to clinch victory with less struggle,” Lemayan told Standard Sports.

The 32-year-old speedster from Maralal who ups his training in Iten, however, rued a nagging injury that has put him down this season, but he is hopeful that he will be as fit as a fiddle in coming weeks.

“Actually, this is my first race this year, I feel proud to win it. I’m now hopeful to secure more prestigious races abroad, courtesy of my manager in coming months,” noted Lemayan who dedicated his victory to his family, friends and fans who thronged the course on Saturday to watch him do his thing in Lewa.

Simiyu stated she was stunned with the victory in her debut at Lewa because she had been battling with a leg injury.

“The course was actually very difficult, I won because I trained well. Now I feel more inspired to go for great races abroad,” the 29-year-old mother of one said.

Simiyu, who hails from Trans-Nzoia and also trains in Iten, indicated that plans are in the pipes for her manager to secure her a marathon contest abroad in October.

“From here, I’m headed straight to training because I have to be fully prepared before I leave the country. I’m also of the opinion that Lewa race is a great cause that Kenyans should be involved in adequately to promote environmental conservation.

“Next year, I hope to come here not only to defend my title, but to improve on my Personal Best,” Simiyu said.

Race organisers representatives Fawzia Ali (Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom), Charley Mayhew (Tusk Trust Chief Executive Officer) and Rob Macaire (Lewa Wildlife Conservancy) hailed the duo for their relentless efforts to emerge victors in the cutthroat contests that attracted over 1300 participants from 33 countries across the globe.

"Twenty-six years of our support for this marathon reflect a long-standing commitment to creating meaningful and lasting impact in communities, extending far beyond wildlife conservation,” Ali said.

“I would like to thank our fellow sponsors, partners, participants, and everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s event.

“Together, we have shown the power of collective action in driving positive change. We remain committed to supporting this noble cause and ensuring it continues to deliver even greater impact in the years to come," Ali added.

On his part, Mayhew hailed the marathon as a fantastic race that has been putting Kenya on the global map in terms of tourism.

Macaire was glad with the turn out in Lewa, he said the determined athletes made the aura enjoyable and the conservancy environs scintillating.

UTILITIES

Men’s 42km selected results

1.Samson Lemayan 2:27:04

Victor Miano 2:28:08

3.Nehemia Kimaru 2:32:38

4.Hillary Kipkosgey 2:32:36

5.Leonard Kyalo 2:37:11

6.Timothy Kinoti 2:38:50

7.Eliud Mutai 2:39:34

8.Daniel Ndambuki 2:42:17

9.Kenoti Kiyaa 2:47:39

Women’s 42km selected results

1.Lydia Simiyu 2:50:39

2.Lydia Nyansikera 2:56:41

3.Gladys Otero 3:07:40