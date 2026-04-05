Eldoret City Marathon in race to attain World Athletics label

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Athletes compete in 42KM women race during the 2nd Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Ngishu County on April 21, 2019. [File, Standard]

The Eldoret City Marathon, an annual show that has offered exciting running experiences since 2018 is in a race to attain a World Athletics label.

For the last eight years, the race that has pulled the biggest crowds to Eldoret City has maintained its unique status and stature.

It remains the highest paying marathon in Africa and its unique course, which takes athletes through nearly all the suburbs of the City of Champions, has not just attracted elite athletes and fun runners, but invited tourists to a commercial hub that hosts the biggest number of Olympic and world medalists as well as world and course record setters.

And the race to achieve a World Athletics label is just beginning with the seventh edition set for Sunday April 26.

Race organisers are pulling all stops in readiness for an assessment by the global governing body during this year’s edition.

From its certified course, which starts outside Highlands Inn and finishes near the venerated Zion Mall; less than 100m apart, to its stringent measures throughout the route to podiums at the finishing area and health emergency response systems and anti-doping measures, Eldoret City Marathon is laying the ground for a historic World Athletics label.

The global body has classified marathons into Platinum, gold, elite and basic labels.

“It will be different this year because we are beginning the process to get a label by the World Athletics. We are ensuring that we maintain the highest standards,” race director, double Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui said.

In 2021, the race was included in the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group, a move that meant that athletes aged 40 years who compete at the Eldoret City Marathon qualify to line up in marathon majors.

A team of technical officials guided by among others the race director, and which includes legendary athletics coach and retired Patrick Sang and several athletics technocrats have been preparing the race to deliver a label.

Observers say it will be a major elevation of status if Eldoret City Marathon passes the tests.

Aside from the course measured by three-time Boston marathon winner Ibrahim Hussein, an Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) - World Athletics certified measurer, the race has attracted several elite athletes every edition.

Marathoners such as Boston Marathon winner Sharon Cherop, former Valencia Marathon Champion Victor Kipchirchir and 2018 Beijing Marathon winner Valery Aiyabei are among many elite athletes who have participated in Eldoret City Marathon and secured victories.

Aside from the experienced elite athletes’ lineups, budding marathoners have used the race a launch-pads for other global marathons.

For instance, Judith Korir who finished second in the 2021 edition won a world silver medal at the Eugene world championships in 2022.

“The Eldoret City Marathon acts as a launching pad for national recognition, connecting athletes with global opportunities. Additionally, it promotes environmental conservation. This event serves as a stepping stone for aspiring athletes, marking their debut in the world of professional running,” Magical Kenya remarked.

If it succeeds in the race for the World Athletics label, Eldoret City Marathon will be set to cement Eldoret’s position as athletics events’ destination.

A race such as the gold level Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour is staged in the city. Eldoret has also been a key host of the Kenyan National Cross Country Championships in recent years.

From the sixth edition staged on April 27, a partnership between the Eldoret City Marathon and the Great Ethiopian Run – a brainchild of Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie was signed as the event cemented ties with other international road races.

Uasin Gishu County made a grand return as the title sponsor, with Governor Jonathan Bii as the race patron.