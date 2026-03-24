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Olympic champion Sifan Hassan pulls out of London Marathon

By AFP | Mar. 24, 2026
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Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates with her national flag after winning gold [REUTERS/Dylan Martinez]

Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has withdrawn from next month's London Marathon with an Achilles injury, organisers announced on Monday.

The Dutch runner, who took gold over the distance at the 2024 Paris Games, picked up the injury while training on a treadmill.

Ethiopia-born Hassan, who won the 5000m and 10000m at the Tokyo Olympics, said pulling out of London had been a tough decision to make.

"To compete at that level, you need to be in perfect condition," said the 33-year-old, who won the London Marathon in 2023.

"After the incident, I hoped the injury would settle but as training progressed it became clear that I wasn't able to prepare at the level I expect from myself."

The 2026 race on the streets of the British capital takes place on April 26.

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