Will Kenya get it right on indoor racing this time?

Although Kenya boasts outdoor racing prowess, it has for years limped when it comes to indoor championships.

Despite high pedigree athletes exerting dominance at outdoor global shows such as the World Championships and the Olympics, among others, there has been nothing to smile about at the World Indoor showpiece.

But the powerhouse of global running seems to have resigned to fate when it comes to the World Indoor Championships.

The last month has been a defining moment for global track stars as they fired warning shots at the indoor gold meetings ahead of the World Indoor Championships set for March 20-22 in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland. Not much has, however, been heard from the Kenyan camp, a side that has dominated the medal tally in outdoor arenas.

The nation appears not so keen on reversing a not-so-impressive showing in indoor contests, despite recording historic performances in the past.

Hellen Obiri in past action at Ulinzi Sports Complex. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenyan stars like Hellen Obiri, who bagged gold at the 2012 World Indoor Championships and other successful achievers, including Daniel Komen and Janeth Jepkosgei, who set world-leading marks during their prime, have displayed potential in indoor racing, but it still appears a jinxed arena for the country.

Last year’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China was not any better for Kenya as the country’s cast returned home without any medals. Although they were praised for their effort in representing the country, questions were raised about why a country with talented track stars was struggling to fit into the league of athletics giants in indoor competitions.

The country’s team manager in the 2025 edition of the World Indoor Championships, Abdullahi Omar, appeared to be joining athletics enthusiasts who are throwing their hands up in the air over the poor showing in indoor racing. Although he congratulated the team for its spirit at the World Indoor Show, he admitted that it was the country’s area of dominance.

“The World Indoor Championships, traditionally, have not been our cup of tea. However, it was a commendable performance from each one of the athletes and we celebrate them for that,” Omar said about last year’s performance in China.

Kenya faced a medal drought at the Nanjing championships, with only three athletes advancing to the finals.

African Games 5000m bronze medalist Cornelius Kemboi and 2019 World Mountain Running champion Purity Gitonga finished eighth in the men's and women’s 3000m.

However, rising stars have displayed a desire to turn the tables on dominant figures at the global stage.

An athlete such as steeplechaser Doris Lemngole oozed class at the Millrose Games, one of the gold-level meets.

Lemngole blazed the tracks on February 1, winning the 3000m indoor and sending a signal that she might stun if she is named in the squad to Poland.