Wanyonyi confident of stellar shows this season despite faltering in Eldoret

Emmanuel Wanyonyi reacts after the men's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 20, 2025. [AFP]

Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is confident of a stellar season on the track despite a fourth place in a cross country loop last weekend.

Wanyonyi, a world 800m champion from the 2025 Tokyo event, said he gauged his speed at the fifth edition of Sirikwa World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret and that he was fit to kick off the track season.

The former World Under-20 800m champion said his sights are on the Diamond League circuit.

“I must compete in the Diamond Leagues although I’m not sure of my first race in the series,” said Wanyonyi.

He says his maiden race this year, at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, will not define his track season.

According to Wanyonyi, the hard training ahead of the Diamond League meets will be a key factor when track contests kick off.

“I was happy with my performance because it was my first race this season. I have confirmed that I am in good shape. My major focus is to train. It is still early in the season and I want to be fit in training in readiness for track,” the 800m star said.

He further said: “Losing is part of training. It has motivated me and has given me experience. I continue to gain more experience. I ran well. I was behind when we started and I have tested my resilience at the end of cross country season. Let us see how the track will be.”

Expectation is huge for Wanyonyi, who is tipped to fly Kenyan colours in the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games set for July as well as the inaugural Ultimate Championship in September.

But he is, however, not sure about his participation in the Commonwealth Games. “It is too early to know whether I will compete in the Commonwealth Games or not,” he said.

He added: “Let me train and see if I will be fit and then I will represent the country.”

Although Kenya is looking up to Wanyonyi for a strong representation at the World Indoor Championships scheduled for March 20 – 22, the Olympic champion says he is not ready for the showdown.

“This is just the beginning of my training. I will not be competing at the World Indoor Championships because I’m not ready. But you have to be prepared to see me in the Diamond League circuit,” Wanyonyi said.

Wanyonyi won the men’s 800m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in a championship record of 1:41.86.

He repeated his Paris Olympics momentum of a gun-to-tape strategy and claimed his world title in a championship record.