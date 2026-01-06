Kenya now targets men's individual glory in Florida

David Kipkoech, Kevin Chesang and Daniel Ebenyo during the National Cross Country Championships at Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County, on October 25, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya’s national cross-country team has departed for the 46th edition of the World Cross Country Championships, scheduled for January 10 in Tallahassee, Florida, with the senior men’s 10km squad confident of reclaiming the individual title.

The 35-member squad, which has been training at Kigari Teachers College in Embu County and Windsor Country Golf Club, is travelling in two batches.

The first group left the country on Monday night, with the second departing later this evening.

Kenya last won the men’s individual world cross country crown in 2017, when Geoffrey Kamworor triumphed in Kampala, Uganda.

Since then, the title has slipped away as Uganda’s distance runners continued to dominate the championships.

Joshua Cheptegei kick-started Uganda’s reign with victory in Aarhus in 2019 before completing a double in Bathurst in 2023.

In the most recent edition, held in Belgrade, Serbia, Jacob Kiplimo claimed the men’s title.

Despite the drought, Kenya’s camp remains upbeat, and head coach Patrick Ivuti believes the current crop has the quality to end the wait.

“2017 is the last time we won the individual title,” Ivuti said. “With this team, I believe we have the potential to bring it back. The athletes have trained well, shown great cooperation,n and are very focused.”

Ivuti stressed that discipline and adherence to race tactics will be key on race day.

“If they execute the plan as instructed, they will return home with the title,” he added.

The senior men’s race will be spearheaded by 2023 World 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo, alongside Ishmael Rokitto, Edwin Bett, Robert Koech, Weldon Langat, Shadrack Koech, Denis Kemboi, and Kevin Chesang.

Rokitto said the team is motivated not only to defend the overall title but also to reclaim the individual crown.

“We have been in camp for a month, and the training sessions have been good. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries,” Rokitto said.

“We are going to Florida as defending champions, and our main goal is to bring back the individual title.”

Rokitto, the 2023 U20 world cross country champion in Bathurst, believes the intensive training block will prove decisive.

“Our preparation has been good, and I hope to perform well alongside my teammates in America,” he said.

Shadrack Koech echoed the optimism in camp, saying the team is fully focused on the task ahead.

“We have trained well, and our focus is to defend the overall men’s title in Florida,” Koech said.

In the women’s senior 10km race, Kenya will be led by world 10km record holder Agnes Ng’etich, supported by Maurine Chebor, Brenda Kenei, Rebecca Mwangi, Caren Chebet, and Joyline Jepkemoi.