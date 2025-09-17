Faith Cherotich stuns Bahrain's Winfred Yavi to win 3000m steeplechase Gold in thrilling World Athletics Championships final

Kenya's athlete Faith Cherotich celebrates winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Kenya’s Faith Cherotich produced a storming final lap to snatch women’s 3,000m steeplechase gold at the World Athletics Championships, overhauling defending champion Winfred Yavi in a dramatic finish.

The 21-year-old, who already boasts Olympic and world bronze medals, timed her kick to perfection at the National Stadium, crossing the line in 8:51.59, the fastest time ever recorded at a World Championships.

"I believed in my kick. In the last 400, I said this is is my moment.' I remember my coach told me, 'Faith, you can do it'. He told me not to be afraid and to follow the best, no matter who the best is, and I might be the winner," said an elated Cherotich.

Yavi, the Olympic champion representing Bahrain, looked in control after making her move with two laps to go. But a stumble on the back straight allowed Cherotich to seize the initiative.

Despite rallying, Yavi had to settle for silver in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s 20-year-old Sembo Almayew ran a personal best 8:58.86 for bronze.

The race was littered with drama. Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai, the 2021 Olympic champion, crashed out after a late fall, while 2022 world champion Norah Jeruto and Kenyan Doris Lemngole both went down at the final water jump, opening the door for Almayew’s breakthrough medal.