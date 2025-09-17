×
Faith Cherotich stuns Bahrain's Winfred Yavi to win 3000m steeplechase Gold in thrilling World Athletics Championships final

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 17, 2025
Kenya's athlete Faith Cherotich celebrates winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Kenya’s Faith Cherotich produced a storming final lap to snatch women’s 3,000m steeplechase gold at the World Athletics Championships, overhauling defending champion Winfred Yavi in a dramatic finish.

The 21-year-old, who already boasts Olympic and world bronze medals, timed her kick to perfection at the National Stadium, crossing the line in 8:51.59, the fastest time ever recorded at a World Championships.

"I believed in my kick. In the last 400, I said this is is my moment.' I remember my coach told me, 'Faith, you can do it'. He told me not to be afraid and to follow the best, no matter who the best is, and I might be the winner," said  an elated Cherotich.

Yavi, the Olympic champion representing Bahrain, looked in control after making her move with two laps to go. But a stumble on the back straight allowed Cherotich to seize the initiative.

Despite rallying, Yavi had to settle for silver in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s 20-year-old Sembo Almayew ran a personal best 8:58.86 for bronze.

The race was littered with drama. Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai, the 2021 Olympic champion, crashed out after a late fall, while 2022 world champion Norah Jeruto and Kenyan Doris Lemngole both went down at the final water jump, opening the door for Almayew’s breakthrough medal.

