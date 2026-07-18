Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Vietnam floods and landslides kill at least 4

By AFP | Jul. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Rescuers bring a body back in Muong Than Commune in Lai Chau Province, northern Vietnam on July 18, 2026. [AFP]

Severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least four people in Vietnam, state media reported on Saturday.

More than 238 hectares of rice and other crops across four northern mountainous provinces had been damaged since Wednesday, with livestock or poultry killed or washed away by floodwaters, according to Vietnam's disaster and dyke management authority.

Authorities have deployed 500 rescuers to search for missing persons and evacuate residents from areas at risk of landslides, state outlet Cong Ly said.

Natural disasters between January and June have left at least 30 people dead in the country and caused more than $21.7 million in damage.

The Southeast Asian nation is prone to heavy rain between June and September, but scientists have identified a pattern of human-driven climate change making extreme weather more frequent and destructive.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Vietnam Floods Flooding And Landslides In Vietnam People Killed In Vietnam Floods Rescue Operation In Vietnam Floods
.

Latest Stories

Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Football
By Stephen Rutto and Peter Ochieng
3 hrs ago
Nakuru, Oilers renew rivalry at Prinsloo Sevens
Rugby
By Ben Ahenda
3 hrs ago
Cracks widen in Rift as factions clash over Ruto succession
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
By Harold Odhiambo and Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved