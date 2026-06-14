Qatari delegation in Tehran for Middle East war talks

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday as part of the mediation process to end the months-long war between Iran and the United States, Iranian media said.
Iran's ISNA news agency reported that an adviser to Qatar's foreign minister had been dispatched to the Islamic Republic, while another Iranian news agency Tasnim, said the purpose of the visit was to "go over the latest developments regarding the diplomatic process".
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