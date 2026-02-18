Graham tells Saudi Arabia to 'knock it off' over UAE tensions

Audio By Vocalize

United States Senator Lindsey Graham. [Courtesy]

US Senator Lindsey Graham publicly rebukes key American ally at Munich Security Conference, warning Gulf rift empowers Iran

United States Senator Lindsey Graham publicly rebuked Saudi Arabia at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, February 13, telling the kingdom to end its escalating dispute with the United Arab Emirates.

"Knock it off Saudi Arabia, knock it off. I'm tired of this crap," Graham said during the security forum in Germany.

The South Carolina Republican warned that the Saudi-UAE rift over regional issues, including Yemen and Sudan threatens to embolden Iran and undermine Gulf stability.

Graham praised UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's decision to join the Abraham Accords in posts on social media platform X.

"Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's decision to embrace the Abraham Accords and modernise his country whilst simultaneously preserving its faith represents the most important change I have witnessed in the Middle East in my lifetime," Graham said.

He described the UAE's efforts to integrate the region with the rest of the world as one of the "bravest and most impactful decisions" made by a Middle Eastern leader.

Graham warned that regional forces are attempting to undermine progress by reverting to old methods.

"I have been very candid with Mohamed bin Zayed. You cannot do this alone. Others in the region must adopt and participate in this vision rather than remaining mere passive observers," Graham said.

The public rebuke of Saudi Arabia marks a rare criticism of the kingdom by a senior US Republican senator. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both American allies in the Gulf, have seen relations deteriorate over competing approaches to Yemen, Sudan and regional normalisation with Israel.

Graham warned that continuing on the current path would damage what he described as an opportunity to transform the Middle East.

The UAE normalised relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords in 2020. Saudi Arabia has not joined the agreement.