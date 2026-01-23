Inside dance festival that became the worst massacre in Israel's history

In this aerial view, people walk past portraits of those who were taken hostage or killed in the Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival on October 7. [AFP]

As Mazal Tazazo bought a ticket to attend the Nova music festival, she imagined pulsating rhythms under glittering night lights, bodies moving in unison, laughter echoing through the crowd and the comfort of her friends.

The weekend-long festival scheduled for October 5-7, 2023, promised joy, freedom and connection. It was billed as a celebration of ‘friends, love and infinite freedom,’ featuring prominent psychedelic trance artists. The site included three performance areas, a camping area, food stalls and a bar.