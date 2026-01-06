×
Houthis signal West Coast push as analysts warn of shipping risks

By Benard Orwongo | Jan. 6, 2026
New Houthi recruits parade to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Feb 1, 2024.[Reuters]

Yemen's Houthi movement is signalling plans to reclaim the country's West Coast, raising concern among maritime analysts about potential threats to shipping routes through the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi discussed the strategy during a December 30 video conference with commanders in Sanaa, Yemeni sources familiar with the meeting said, declining to be identified for security reasons.

The sources said al-Houthi outlined a strategy focused on the West Coast.

According to the British website UKNIP, experts warn that this move could allow the group to expand its influence in southern governorates.

Analysts said reduced support for United Arab Emirates-backed southern forces could open opportunities for Houthi territorial gains.

Any military escalation along Yemen's southern coast could disrupt shipping lanes that handle billions of dollars in global commerce, analysts warned.

“The group is determined to expand its strategic presence in southern regions, which could include efforts to control major ports,” said analysts at London-based maritime security firm Dryad Global.

The Houthi movement has regained some territory in recent years through military operations, according to regional security observers.

Yemen's government, backed by the Arab Coalition, struggles to assert control across the country.

Local officials warned that security gaps could affect maritime corridors.

British news service UKNIP reported on the December 30 meeting, citing unnamed sources.

.

