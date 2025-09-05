Finland to sign declaration on two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

People inspect damaged bulldozers, excavators, and other vehicles in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on an industrial complex servicing heavy construction machinery in the coastal town of Ansariyah in southern Lebanon on September 4, 2025. [AFP]

Finland said Friday it would sign a French-Saudi declaration on a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians but stopped short of announcing a date for recognising Palestinian statehood.

"The process led by France and Saudi Arabia is the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution," Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen wrote on X.

Finland's right-wing coalition government is split on the question of recognising Palestinian statehood, with the far-right Finns Party and the Christian Democrats both opposed.

"Finland is committed to recognising the state of Palestine at some point in the future," Valtonen told reporters, without elaborating about a possible date.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced in early August that he was ready to recognise Palestinian statehood if the government were to present him with a proposal.

The head of state has limited powers but coordinates foreign policy in close cooperation with the government.

Numerous countries, including France and Britain, have vowed to recognise Palestinian statehood on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in September.

The adoption of the French-Saudi declaration is "consistent with Finland's government report on Finnish foreign and security policy, which was unanimously adopted by parliament", Valtonen said.

The head of the Christian Democrats, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Sari Essayah, said on X that she had expressed her dissenting opinion to Finland's foreign policy and security committee.

The committee includes the president, prime minister and members of the cabinet.