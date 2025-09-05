×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Finland to sign declaration on two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

By AFP | Sep. 5, 2025
 People inspect damaged bulldozers, excavators, and other vehicles in the aftermath of overnight Israeli airstrikes on an industrial complex servicing heavy construction machinery in the coastal town of Ansariyah in southern Lebanon on September 4, 2025. [AFP]

Finland said Friday it would sign a French-Saudi declaration on a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians but stopped short of announcing a date for recognising Palestinian statehood.

"The process led by France and Saudi Arabia is the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution," Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen wrote on X.

Finland's right-wing coalition government is split on the question of recognising Palestinian statehood, with the far-right Finns Party and the Christian Democrats both opposed.

"Finland is committed to recognising the state of Palestine at some point in the future," Valtonen told reporters, without elaborating about a possible date.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced in early August that he was ready to recognise Palestinian statehood if the government were to present him with a proposal.

The head of state has limited powers but coordinates foreign policy in close cooperation with the government.

Numerous countries, including France and Britain, have vowed to recognise Palestinian statehood on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in September.

The adoption of the French-Saudi declaration is "consistent with Finland's government report on Finnish foreign and security policy, which was unanimously adopted by parliament", Valtonen said.

The head of the Christian Democrats, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Sari Essayah, said on X that she had expressed her dissenting opinion to  Finland's foreign policy and security committee.

The committee includes the president, prime minister and members of the cabinet.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Palestine Two-state Solution French-Saudi Declaration Israel-Palestine War Israel-Gaza War
.

Latest Stories

Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
Licenses of four tour operators revoked in crackdown on rogue firms
National
By Ronald Kipruto
16 mins ago
How Kenya's wine culture is evolving: Viva Global's Meera Karia explains
Newsbeat
By Stephanie Auma
25 mins ago
Letter from Massachusetts, the citadel of American intellectualism
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Intrigues behind the Sh20 billion investment in Yala Swamp
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
How Ruto walked into a copyright scandal
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
ODPP, EACC clash in court over Obado's Sh235m graft case deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved