Initiative to save Meru language launched

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Stakeholders expressed concern on the decline of Ameru Language.[AI]

Worried by the decreasing use of the Meru language, stakeholders in Meru County have launched a bid to promote and preserve it.

Various stakeholders expressed concern that the use of Meru language (Kimeru) is on the decline, and if no action is taken, the language is on the verge of disappearing.

Kimeru Institute founder Kiraitu Murungi is a concerned man, and he noted the fact that the younger generation has embraced foreign languages, leaving only the elders to use Kimeru.

The former Meru Governor started the Kimeru Institute to promote the Meru language, history and culture.

"If the children are not speaking Kimeru, it will die when we (older people) pass on. That means nobody left would be speaking it, and the language will die," noted Kiraitu, a former Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister.

Speaking when he announced a plan to launch activities aimed at promoting its use and preservation, including an online curriculum, Kiraitu urged stakeholders to partner in the endeavour.

"So we have to do our best to make sure the Meru language lives long after we are dead," he said.

Kiraitu said all was set to rollout the on-line Kimeru curriculum which will promote and preserve the language and culture "for the sake of our future generations."

Prof Jacob Kaimenyi, the founder of Ameru Community Cultural Stakeholders Association (ACCSA) said they want to partner with like-minded stakeholders to promote the vernacular language, cultural heritage and other socio-economic issues.

The former Education Cabinet Secretary noted that more people were using other languages, not Kimeru, at various events, including on social occasions.

"Let them use use the Meru language. We are using other languages in weddings and funerals, as if the Meru language does not exist!" Kaimenyi said.

He added: "If we are not careful to lose the Meru language."Speaking at the same event, Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa noted the fact that children were being made to love other languages, to the detriment of their mother tongue.

"The pride of most patients is when their children speak English. But it is not deemed an achievement when a child speaks in Meru language," Mr Mugaa said.

Lack of written forms of the language, textbooks and absence of a digital presence were cited as some of the factors impeding the use of vernacular languages.

Other factors included rapid modernisation and the rural-urban migration.