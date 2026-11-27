Family members of missing fisherman Brian Odhiambo celebrate at Nakuru Law Courts after two Kenya Wildlife Service rangers, were found guilty of abducting him on January 18, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The mother of missing fisherman Brian Odhiambo is still in pain, despite a court in Nakuru finding two out of six Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers guilty of abducting him.

On Thursday, Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion found Senior Sergeant Francis Wachira and ranger Abdirahman Sudi guilty of abduction on January 18, 2025, at Lake Nakuru National Park when they arrested him for alleged trespass and illegal fishing.