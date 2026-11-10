Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims

Youth march along Moi Avenue in Nairobi during the Gen Z Anniversary protests on June 25, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A government-commissioned report intended to bring closure to victims of human rights violations has instead ignited a firestorm of public fury, with critics accusing the Panel of Experts of mocking Kenyans by verifying only a single fatality from the 2024 Gen Z protests, even as grieving families reveal they are being asked to pay bribes of up to Sh150,000 just to access the compensation they was promised.