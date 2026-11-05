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How Kakamega women lost money chasing a meeting with President Ruto

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Nov. 5, 2026
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One of the Kakamega women who was duped and coned money in a State House trip scam. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

More than 200 women from Kakamega County who had hoped to meet President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, were left stranded overnight after a promised trip failed to materialise, with each having paid Sh3,450 to secure a place on the journey.

What had been presented as a rare opportunity for survivors of the 2007–2008 post-election violence to meet the Head of State, share their experiences and seek government assistance turned into a night of confusion and anger amid accusations of fraud.

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