Sifuna backs opposition unity as Linda Mwananchi mobilises in Kwale

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Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna adresses a rally at Ukunda in Kwale County on 31st October, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement took its grassroots mobilisation tour to Kwale County, a day after unveiling its secretariat and leadership, with leaders urging the opposition to unite behind one candidate to face President William Ruto in 2027.

The unveiling had been marred by disagreement, with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka jeered. Addressing a rally at Masai Grounds in Ukunda town, Sifuna said Kenyans were yearning for a single, strong opposition candidate and asked other leaders not to let them down.

“To send Ruto home, we need a strong team and a strong presidential candidate. I will ask other leaders to listen to the voices of the people politely because this is the voice of God,” he said.

The team made stopovers in Samburu, Kinango, Kwale town and Kombani during the day-long tour. Unlike earlier rallies in Mombasa, the Kwale events drew modest crowds, amid claims that local organisers had failed to mobilise supporters.

The mobilisation tour covered Samburu Town, Kinango Town, Kombani Junction, Lunga Lunga Town, and culminated in a major public rally at the Ukunda Showground.

The movement officially opened its new Kwale County office as part of a push to build county-level structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing supporters in the rain, Sifuna declared that he will continue to build consensus among the opposition to ensure that they are united to send Ruto home in 2027. he said that divisions of the opposition leaders will guarantee Ruto a second term.

He warned against schemes to elbow local leaders out of the front lines, stressing that Kwale residents and local aspirants must drive the agenda on regional issues like water shortages and mineral exploitation. The Kwale tour marks the first public rallies after weeks without a large-scale county mobilisation exercise.

It has previously held gatherings in Mombasa and Taita Taveta as part of its plan to reach all 47 counties. The tour took place the same day the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was holding a rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi's Embakasi East constituency.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino urged Sifuna, Musyoka, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and Jubilee leader Fred Matiang’i to agree on one presidential candidate, warning that time was running out.

“We are urging all opposition leaders to sit down and talk. We only have nine months to the General Election, and you should agree on one presidential challenger to President Ruto,” he said. “Sifuna, Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang’i should come together now. United we stand, divided we fall.”

isii Senator Richard Onyonka said it was time for opposition leaders to lock themselves in a room and emerge with a single candidate to face Mr Ruto. The call was backed by Linda Mwananchi chairman Godfrey Osotsi and Secretary General Caroli Omondi.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, however, said Sifuna was best placed to challenge the President and asked Mr Gachagua and Mr Musyoka to back him.

“I want to urge Gachagua and Kalonzo to back Sifuna for the opposition to secure an easy win against Ruto. I want to assure you that there will be no rigging of the election,” he said.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza said Kenyans would reject Ruto at the ballot for failing to honour pledges, including those on women’s empowerment.

Sifuna accused the President of failing to protect the Constitution and the rights of Kenyans. “He has focused more on building houses and markets and failed to protect lives,” he said.

He also claimed the government had issued title deeds for smaller parcels than residents used to own, while land was stolen. He further alleged that the government was plotting to plunder mineral resources at Mrima Hill in Kwale and demanded that an agreement with American investors be made public.